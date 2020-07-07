Governor General to deliver Throne Speech Wednesday

Basseterre, 7th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)– The major plans and programs to be pursued by the newly re-elected Government of St. Kitts & Nevis, will be revealed on Wednesday, when the country’s Head of State, presents the traditional Throne Speech.

Another main feature of the sitting will be the formal nomination and election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

It is also at this sitting, that the Leader of the Opposition will be made known. At present there are only two members of the opposition, namely, Dr. Denzil Douglas, who previously held the position, and his counterpart, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who is a newcomer to the Assembly.

There will be nine, (9) elected government Representatives, and three senators, two of whom are already known, (Attorney General Vincent Byron and Trade Minister, Wendy Phipps. The third will be the Deputy Speaker.

In addition, the lone appointed senator from the opposition benches will also be revealed.

This will come as the first sitting of the new term of the National Assembly, is convened, following last month’s election.

Five of the elected Representatives will be making their entry for the first time, as Members of Parliament, (Jonel Powell, Geoffrey Hanley, Eric Evelyn, Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Alexis Jeffers).

Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, is expected to outline the plans of the administration, as it attempts to deliver on its promise of Stronger, Safer Future, a theme, used by the coalition of parties, that worked together during the campaign, as Team Unity.

While outlining the Government’s agenda and focus for the upcoming session, Sir Tapley is also likely to highlight new policies or pieces of legislation to be contemplated to advance the Good Governance Agenda, that remains a central pillar of the PAM-CCM-PLP- coalition.

Wednesday’s parliamentary meeting will be held in temporary facilities at the Ballroom of the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel, in Frigate, which provide more space, to facilitate greater COVID-19 driven social distancing.

The proceedings on Wednesday, (8th July, 2020), will be carried live on various media platforms, including MyVue News.com, which will take a live feed from the government owned, broadcasting system, ZIZ Television, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Seating arrangements for tomorrow’s National Assembly

Main photo: Setting for the first National Assembly to be held on July 8th, 2020, at the Marriott Ballroom