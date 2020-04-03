Gov’t Considering Publishing Names Of Passengers Who Fail To Self-Report

By Jamaica Gleaner,

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says the Government is considering publishing the names of persons who arrived in the country between March 18 and 23 and have failed to report to the Ministry.

“We are just looking at one aspect of the law to ensure that we are on good grounds to do that. I certainly support that because I think it is a national imperative; it is a public health issue that is of utmost importance,” he said.

Tufton was responding to questions from Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, during a Special Select Committee meeting to review developments relating to COVID-19 at Gordon House on Thursday.

The Government has issued an order for all persons who came into the island between March 18 and 23, to report using the website jamcovid19.moj.gov.jm or call 888 ONE-LOVE to provide the information required.

The order, as well, makes it mandatory for persons to self-quarantine for 14 days starting from the date of their arrival.

Persons could face fines of up to $1 million or 12 months imprisonment under the Disaster Risk Management Act for failure to adhere to the order.

Tufton said that a contact list is being collated from information placed on forms that persons were asked to complete, but noted that the Ministry is having difficulty deciphering some of the details on the forms.

“I’ve seen some of those forms; very few people actually put an address that is legible… or the right address. So what is happening now is that we have had to take those forms and literally go through them, and it reflects the changes that may be required going forward in terms of automation of this information where persons use the electronic filing,” he noted.

Tufton said that following discussions with the Minister of National Security, the police and public health personnel are now engaged in contacting these individuals.

In addition to 888-ONE-LOVE, persons can contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness with COVID-19 concerns by calling 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, 876-542- 6006 and 876-542-5998.