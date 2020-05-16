Gov’t of the Republic of China (Taiwan) supplies St. Kitts-Nevis with an additional 60,000 masks to aid COVID-19 fight

by SKNIS

An additional sixty thousand (60,000) facial masks were handed over to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis by His Excellency Tom Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis at a brief but significant ceremony on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Headquarters.

“As you can recall, several weeks ago our embassy donated forty thousand (40,000) facial masks to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Today, I am very pleased to donate another sixty thousand (60,000) facial mask,” said Ambassador Lee.

His Excellency Lee noted that additional supplies will arrive in the Federation shortly to further assist St. Kitts and Nevis in its fight against COVID-19. Supplies will include 5000 N95 masks, 2000 productive coveralls, 2000 isolation gowns, 450 forehead guns, nine thermal detectors, medicine and other medical supplies.

“At this challenging time, you can rest assured that Taiwan is always on your side and we will continue to provide timely support. Together, we can win this bathe against COVID-19,” said the Ambassador.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, accepted the donation on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, thanked the Ambassador, and extended cordial and warm regards to His Excellency, as well as the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“We want to thank Taiwan for the donation of these 60,000 masks and also to thank Taiwan for the indication from Ambassador that much more in terms of supplies and equipment are on their way and we will hope to receive those in short order. We think that this donation is timely… and I think that we owe you a debt of gratitude,” said Minister Brantley. “Again, a tangible demonstration of Taiwan’s commitment to this relationship.”

Minister Brantley noted that the donation will be put to good use – to the benefit of the population – especiallythat now wearing a mask is mandatory by law.

Photo: L-R: Ambassador Tom Lee; Hon. Mark Brantley.