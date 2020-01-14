Gov’t to establish a third magistrate’s court

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2020 (SKNIS): Services at the Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial and Legal Complex in St. Kitts are expected to be strengthened following the construction of an Annex that would house a third magistrate’s court chamber and a mediation centre dedicated to criminal and family matters.

The Honourable Vincent Byron, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, spoke briefly of the Annex during the launch of the start of the 2020 Law Year held in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday, January 13.

“I should note that a Mediation Center is under construction in the Judicial and Legal Complex. This new construction at the Annex next door will also house a third Magistrate’s Court Chamber of District A, Basseterre, and will facilitate matters for juveniles and family matters, as well as traffic and other non-contentious issues,” said Attorney-General Byron.

In 2019, 25 persons received certificates after being trained as Court-Connected Mediators.

When completed, the Annex will also house a “Law Library that would be available to all stakeholders, including practitioners, litigants in person, students, and the general public.” The library “will be equipped with the latest search engines, as well as books and periodicals.”

The attorney-general said that government will continue to make the necessary provisions to allow the court to carry out its functions.

“We pledge to continue to lend support in whatever way possible and to give assurance to the Court in terms of providing the resources necessary to discharge its functions. We commit ourselves to enable the Court to improve its efficiency and effectiveness,” said the minister. “We will ensure that the Court is equipped both in terms of human resources and other support mechanisms.”

The attorney-general spoke to the E-litigation portal that was introduced in St. Kitts and Nevis’ jurisdiction in September 2019. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) E-Litigation Portal, which was launched in the Federation in November 2019, formally ushered in a new era that the regional court has embraced.

“It means that we shall keep current in our payments to the Court, and to provide books and other literature, as well as other support systems required for efficient performance of the work of our judges and judicial officers here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Minister Byron stated.

Image credit: SKNIS