Guadeloupe has 145 COVID-19 cases

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online

The novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread on the French Caribbean islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Saint Martin.

As of Monday, April 13, 2020, Martinique has 157 confirmed cases, Guadeloupe has 145, and Saint Martin, 34, according to the latest figures from the French Regional Health Agency. In comparison, neighbours Saint Lucia has 15 confirmed cases to date.

Guadeloupe confirmed two new cases on Monday which brought their tally to 145. In addition, 22 people are hospitalized, including 16 in the intensive care unit, and 67 have recovered. Thirty tests were reportedly carried out over the weekend, since Friday.

Saint Martin confirmed one additional case over the past 24 hours, bringing their total to 34. Statistics also indicate that six people are still hospitalized, 11 are confined to their homes and 13 recovered. Three were repatriated to Guadeloupe.

In Saint-Barthélémy, another French island, where the confirmed cases remain at six, two people are reportedly confined to their homes and four have recovered. No one has been hospitalised and there have been no deaths reported on this island.