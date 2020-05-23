Guyana outlines plans to allow 300 nationals to return home

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Government Friday said it would allow approximately 300 nationals stranded overseas as a result of the border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic to return to the country.

But the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) which held a special meeting to consider the applications of various groups of Guyanese stranded overseas said the re-entry would apply to nationals who have registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Guyanese Embassies, High Commissions and Honorary Consuls.

“This approval encompasses Guyanese nationals in Trinidad and Tobago, New York, New Jersey, Florida and other states in the United States of America and also in other countries,” the NCTF said in the statement.

It said the approval is strictly subject to a number of conditions including being applicable “only to national residents in Guyana who are stranded overseas and who registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as at Thursday, May 21 2020; Guyanese nationals in possession of a valid Guyanese passport’ as well as those nationals meeting “all requirements of the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant ministries and agencies being fulfilled”.

In addition, they will also have to produce the results of COVID-19 tests (PCR with results in English language) being provided at least 48 hours prior to arrival and that the applicants or their employers covering all costs for their return.

The authorities said that all returning nationals will only be permitted to enter by air and that the sea ports would remain closed.

“The NCTF re-iterates that no person who tests positive for COVID-19 will be permitted entry into Guyana and that all arriving passengers must undergo the PCR tests and submit the results, which must be in English, at least 48 hours prior to their arrival in Guyana.”

