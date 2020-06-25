Haitian community asked to help stop illegal movement of Haitians from Dominica

By Dominica News Online,

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the Haitian community to assist the government in eliminating illegal movements of Haitians leaving the island.

“As you know we have tried to facilitate the Haitian community, they are our brothers and sisters, they are our CARICOM brothers and sisters as well, we have quite a number of them here, many of them are engaged in constructive activities that are all aiding the economy of Dominica, they are providing labour in a number of sectors in the economy and we appreciate their presence in Dominica,” he said.

According to him, the vast majority of Haitian nationals are law abiding citizens, “they respect the laws of Dominica.”

“But you will also agree that there are some who engage in activities that place Dominica in some difficulty especially those who leave our shores illegally and go into Guadeloupe and Martinique, and St Maarten,” he remarked.

He continued, “That is something I would like the Haitian community to assist us in eliminating.”

He believes that if this can be eliminated it will place a greater level of trust and confidence in his government further facilitating the Haitian brothers and sisters in Dominica.

“I think if we can address this issue then one could maybe get longer term work permits rather than the shorter term work permits which they are currently getting,” he stated.

Main photo: A boatload of Haitian migrants