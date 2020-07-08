Hanley rejects claims about leadership over Douglas

Basseterre, 8th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley of the St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party, has issued a statement, rejecting recent claims that he had been in a squabble with his Political Leader, to be named Leader of the Opposition, in the National Assembly.

The statement, which appeared on his social media platform, early Wednesday, (8th July,2020), said, “I wish to categorically denounce and reject the fake news report being circulated by the propaganda machinery of the Harris administration purporting that I, at any time, have sought the support of the Labour Party rank and file for the position of the Leader of the Opposition.”

Hanley is referring to a social media post that made the rounds on late Tuesday, claiming that he wanted to be named Opposition Leader, and had the backing of the party’s rank and file, but was being prevented from so doing, by his leader.

“While I stand ready and capable of rising to the responsibilities and duties that the role of Leader of Opposition would bring, I have every confidence that the Rt. Hon. Dr. Douglas, as a statesman of international acclaim and renown, and who has masterfully captained the ship of State during his tenure in office as a Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, is more than fit to continue in the role as Leader of the Opposition in which he served over the last five years,” said Hanley in his release.

Hanley, who was elected on June 5th, 2020, for the first time, and Douglas, who is a veteran of some 30 years, are the only two elected members of the opposite side.

Douglas, until a few months ago was the Opposition Leader, but he has also served as the longest sitting prime minister of the country.

However, he and his Labour Party suffered a massive defeat at the recent General Election, which saw a 9-2 margin, with the ruling coalition, Team Unity, (PAM,CCM,PLP), increasing their seat count.

Hanley, in his reaction to the claims of yesterday, also stated that “As the newly-elected Representative of the good citizens and residents of Constituency Number One, I am wholly satisfied and committed to furthering my programs of people empowerment that I have actively pursued within this Constituency over the years especially in the areas of education, youth empowerment and improving the quality of life of our seasoned citizens.”

He ended, “I remain at the service of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, my country and my Party and am fully prepared to protect, defend and promote their interests in whatever capacity I am called upon to serve both inside and outside Parliament.”

However, neither he, nor Dr. Douglas appeared at today’s opening of parliament, as part of their overall protest against the conduct of last month’s election.

Main photo: (L-R) Geoffrey Hanley and Denzil Douglas