Happy Kim Collins Day!

Basseterre, 25th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)– Seventeen (17) years ago, the world became more aware of the small Caribbean gem called St. Kitts & Nevis, when its star athlete, Kim Collins, smashed past the finest 100m sprinters on the planet, to win the gold medal in the 2003 World Championships, held in France.

This great victory came just one year after his outstanding performance in 2002, when he was crowned the Commonwealth Games 100m Champion.

His achievements on the track can only be described as exceptional and inspiring.

When he won the World 100m in 2003, he was welcomed home like a hero and the champion that he is.

Since that year, the local television station, ZIZ, which is featured on The Cable Ultra Television system, replays the historic race, causing the hearts of nationals to once again be swollen with the same pride, experienced 17 years ago.

Other greats like Jamaican Usain Bolt and the American, Justin Gatlin, have admitted that they too, have been impressed and encouraged by the pursuits and successes of Collins, especially in the closing years of his distinguished career, where even at the age of 40, he was still breaking records.

At home, his government and his countrymen have equally recognized his contribution, not only to the sport of athletics, but also helping to build the brand name of St. Kitts, (especially), as a desired destination for visitors globally.

Sometimes the name St. Kitts & Nevis is said, and many may ask where, but when that is attached to the name Kim Collins, there is instant recognition.

This remarkable ambassador, has made, not only his home country proud, but also citizens and athletes from across the Caribbean.

For his contribution, he has been given the recognition of having the main athletic stadium, named in his honour, (the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium, at Bird Rock, St. Kitts), and a highway in the capital city, Basseterre, also carries the name Kim Collins.

In addition, almost 20 years ago, the government declared today, 25th August, as Kim Collins Day, to help remind the people of the greatness of this star athlete.

Many citizens have argued that more is still needed to honour Collins, while some suggest that the time has more than arrived, for his services to be incorporated into the tourism marketing strategies of the destination and the further advancement of track and field in the country.

Citizens, admirers and sports personalities, fondly refer to him as “Sir” Kim Collins, but there are those who seriously argue that it is time to truly formally add the prefix, Sir, to his name, or at least, name him a Sport Ambassador for St. Kitts & Nevis.

Minister of Sport, for St. Kitts & Nevis, Jonel Powell, told MyVue News.com that “today should always be a day to remember, as we reflect on the career of Kim Collins, who has demonstrated that when it comes to talent, the smallness of size of your nation, should never serve as a barrier to greatness.”

“We, as a country, have much to thank Kim Collins for. He was truly an exceptional flag bearer for St. Kitts & Nevis, and his triumphs during his time on the track, but 2002 and 2003, in particular, will always stand as memorable moments that bring joy to every Kittitian and Nevisian,” said Powell.

Collins has been written about in newspapers and magazines, and spoken of on television and radio, everywhere in the world, and in almost every language, but one coverage that immediately comes to mind was featured on August 3rd 2016, just before the Rio Olympics, by the American television network called CNN, which wrote:

(CNN)The clock may be ticking, but time is still on Kim Collins’ side.

Athletes have come and gone throughout the duration of his career, but he has defied studies that suggest sprinters peak in their mid-to-late twenties.

At 40, the runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis will be the oldest sprinter at this month’s Rio 2016 Olympics, and is already the oldest male to have competed in the IAAF World Indoor Championships — finishing eighth in the 60 meters in Oregon in March.

In May, he ran a personal best of 9.93 seconds in the 100 meters in Germany, making him the first 40-year-old to go under 10s. It beat his previous record of 9.96 from London in 2014, when he was 38.

The Rio Olympics was his last, of five appearances at the Olympics, after first competing at that level, at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA.

He remains the only athlete, representing St. Kitts & Nevis, to have ever made it to an Olympics finals.

Today, Collins is retired from the sport and living back in St. Kitts with his wife and former coach, Paula, (a former athlete herself, from Jamaica), and their children.

MyVue News.com joins in celebrating and wishing all, Happy Kim Collins Day!

Kim as he passes the finish line in 2003

Kim sprinting to the finish line

Kim with current Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Timothy Harris, and the country’s first Prime Minister and National Hero, Sir Kennedy Simmonds at the ceremony to rename the stadium in 2015

Kim with his gold medal

Main photo: Kim Collins with the flag after his victory in 2003 (Getty Images)