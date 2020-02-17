Harris thanks colleagues for advice, loyalty and trust

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 14, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris used his Thursday, February 13, press conference to express heartfelt thanks to his Cabinet colleagues for their unwavering support, confidence, and the hard work rendered on behalf of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This came as party leaders of the coalition publicly voiced their support for Prime Minister Harris to lead the Team Unity movement in the next General Election and as the next Prime Minister.

The honourable prime minister thanked Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, “for his support, not just as the Deputy Prime Minister, but as someone in which I could repose strongest confidence and from whom I’ve yielded strongest support.”

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, also came in for words of appreciation from Prime Minister Harris.

The Prime Minister said, “I want to thank the Honourable Mark Brantley as our Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation but also as the Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement for his advice, his support and his commitment to Team Unity. I recall way back then on that historic day when we gathered at Greenland’s Park for the official launch of the Team Unity movement and its leader, it was the Honourable Mark Brantley who introduced me and welcomed me as the leader of Team Unity.”

Dr. Harris also singled out his other Cabinet colleagues “who have worked with me collectively in the interest of our country.”

Over the five-year term of the Team Unity administration, St. Kitts and Nevis has experienced five years of positive growth; the highest per capita income in the OECS sub-region; one of the largest reserves and the lowest debt to GDP ratio among member states of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

“These significant achievements did not come by chance. They came through hard, and a focused approach to the task of doing what was necessary and right for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Harris.