Head of WTO steps down, saying ‘everything is stuck; there’s nothing happening.’

By Claire Atkinson, NBC News

The director-general of the World Trade Organization is stepping down one year earlier than planned, according to a statement from the global trade body.

“We are doing nothing now — no negotiations, everything is stuck. There’s nothing happening in terms of regular work,” Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who has headed the Geneva-based agency since 2013, told Bloomberg News.

While his decision is partly based on global trade grind to a halt, he also indicated that his decision was fueled by the stand-off between the U.S. and China, and the fact that the U.S. has blocked appointments to its governing Appellate Body, which can no longer perform its duties without enough members.

“If I stay here, will the virus go away? The virus will not go away. If I stay here will the U.S. and China all of a sudden shake hands and say, ‘OK, let bygones be bygones?’ No, that is not going to happen. Nothing is going to change if I stay here,” Azevedo said.

“The WTO may not be perfect, but it is indispensable all the same. It is what keeps us from a world where the law of the jungle prevails, at least as far as trade is concerned,” he said in a statement released by the WTO.

Azevedo will step down on August 31.

Photo: Director General of the World Trade Organisation Roberto Azevedo will leave the post a full year early. (AP Photo / Markus Schreibe)