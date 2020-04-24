Headless bodies believed to be missing couple

By Loop T&T,

The dismembered bodies of a man and a woman which were found in a forested area in Point Fortin on Wednesday are suspected to be that of a 29-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman.

The bodies, police said, were in an advanced state of decomposition and as a result, a DNA test is expected to confirm their identities.

However, based on intelligence received and items found at the scene, police said they believe they are aware of the identities of the two victims.

They were both reported missing last week, police said.

Their bodies were discovered around 4.15 pm on Wednesday by a farmer in a forested area between Brighton Cato Trace and Limefield Road, Gonzales Village.

Both bodies, police said, were nude, and their arms had been severed, along with their heads.

The body of the man had been bound by the legs.

Detectives of Homicide Region III, and the Point Fortin CID are continuing inquiries.