Health conditions will determine opening of airport

By SKNIS,

The Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts and Nevis will remain closed to incoming passenger arrivals until experts within the National COVID-19 Task Force, determine it is safe to reopen.

A caller raised the topic relating to international travel during Tuesday’s (April 14, 2020) edition of the Leadership Matters – A Virtual Forum Series.

Minister of Transport, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, chaired last evening’s broadcast. He said that the decision to close all of the federation’s borders to international travel on March 25, 2020, was recommended by the local experts given the threat to public health and safety from the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“They are guided by the science and they guide us,” Minister Liburd stated, referring to Cabinet decisions to curb the spread of COVID-19. “In terms of the opening of the airport at this time, the science that has been brought to us does not suggest that we do so at this moment.”

Ports of entry, however, remain open to commercial travel. This is to facilitate the import of essential goods, including food and medication.