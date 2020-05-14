Health Minister Says Antigua Is Virtually COVID-19 Free

By Antigua News Room,

The Minister of Health, Molwyn Joseph, informed the Cabinet that only two known persons are now infected with the coronavirus in Antigua.

There may be others who are a-symptomatic and may pose a threat to their daily contacts. However, the data with which the Ministry is now working, it is reasonable to conclude that: “We are virtually Covid-free,” the Minister informed. He provided the data to support the claim in the Cabinet meeting.

According to chief of staff Lionel Hurst, the Cabinet’s next challenge is the importation of the disease which the people and Government will face when the country reopens. In that regard, the Cabinet determined that managing the risk is now the dominant mode of operation.

Hence, avoiding community spread by a single infected person is challenging. Community spread is used to mean that the origin is unknown. Hurst informed that this did not occur in Antigua and Barbuda precisely because of the imposed measures which the people of Antigua and Barbuda continue to willingly abide.

Photo: Health Minister Molwyn Joseph