Helping taxpayers to stay up to date says Comptroller

Basseterre, Wednesday, 19th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The Ministry of Finance through its Inland Revenue Department, has given the assurance that it is working with local businesses that have been affected by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Edward Gift, explained that the aim is to help them to stay current with their tax liabilities by allowing them to enter into low-interest payment plans to ease their cash flow situation during this crisis.”

The Comptroller revealed that over 1,600 have already benefited from the policies introduced by the government to help generate life into the economy while helping corporate entities to remain with their doors opened.

Gift was at the time appearing on a live government television program on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020.

The measures applied by government, explained Gift, include the reduction in the tax rates for both unincorporated and corporate taxes.

Some 1624 companies benefited, with the unincorporated tax level moving from 4% to 2 percent.

The corporate tax on the other hand went from 33% to 25 percent, both for the period April-June, 2020.

Companies however, were required to maintain at least 75% of their staff count.

The Comptroller said that other measures being used to help tax payers remain up to date with their commitments, include a mobile call centre with dedicated staff to assist customers with their online transactions during the pandemic.

They also expanded their e-services portal to allow for the payment of all taxes to the department.

The portal was also expanded to facilitate motor and vehicle licence renewal, stated Gift.

Main photo: Edward Gift, Comptroller of Inland Revenue