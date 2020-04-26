Hibiscus spirits and other key stakeholders donate resources to flatten the COVID-19 curve

(SKNIS): Hibiscus Spirits, a locally-owned company in St. Kitts, donated 500 personal bottles of Hi Five Hand Sanitizers to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for use by front-line workers including the security forces and health care staff.

The donation was made by Roger Brisbane and accepted by Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital during Friday’s (April 24, 2020) National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Daily Briefing.

Mr. Brisbane said that he was proud to make this donation on behalf of his family. He noted that Friday marked the 3rd anniversary of the passing of his father, Charles Brisbane. The latter shaped the family’s tradition of giving back. Mr. Brisbane further announced that his restaurant Spice Mill will also donate lunches for two days to the staff at NEMA and members of the NEOC, next week.

The critical shortage of hand sanitizers over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic inspired the launch of Hi Five Hand Sanitizers.

Friday’s NEOC Daily Briefing also saw additional donations from persons who stepped forward to contribute to the war against the coronavirus. St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, Her Excellency Verna Morris Mills, and her husband Jeneve Mills, donated $4,000 to assist with the purchasing of personal protective equipment and test kits. Mr. and Mrs Joseph Wyatt of Quick Bargain contributed $1,000. Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Tom Lee, presented 1,550 face masks. Other donations of face masks and cash were also recognized during the briefing.

“Every day we come here and we speak about the all of society approach to this and making sure [that] we engage every single individual, all of the communities, and every single business, and every day I am more surprised and happy to see so many businesses coming on board,” Dr. Wilkinson stated.