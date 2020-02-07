Human remains found in house

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 07, 2020 (RSCNPF): Human remains found in a house in Boyd’s Village are currently in Police custody.

The discovery was made by Police Officers on January 06, 2020 sometime after 2 p.m. The scene was processed by members of the Forensic Unit and the incident is currently being investigated by the Violent Crime Unit. An autopsy is expected to be carried out on the remains shortly to determine the exact cause of death. Tests will also be conducted to ascertain the individual’s identity.

Anyone who might have any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707. Persons are being urged to say something if they saw or heard something.