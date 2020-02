Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police have established, through their investigations, that the human remains found in a house in Boyd’s Village were that of 61-year-old Frederick Robinson. Frederick had been reported missing on February 03, 2020.

The Police have formally arrested and charged 29-year-old Clive Farara of the Village for the offence of Murder in relation to the incident. He was charged on February 11, 2020 and is currently in Police custody.