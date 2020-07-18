Hundreds remain in quarantine

Basseterre, Saturday, 18th July, 2020, (MyVue News.com)-The fight against the Coronavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis is far from over, as health officials continue their efforts to protect citizens from the potential effects of a major outbreak.

Perhaps recognizing that the relative ‘calm’ has caused some to relax their guard, by not wearing masks or social distancing, health officials continue to encourage Kittitians and Nevisians to follow the guidelines, to prevent the spread.

In recent months, their protocols covering the quarantine of returning nationals and anyone locally who has been exposed to the virus, have been strengthened.

As of Friday, 17th July, 2020, there were 202 persons in quarantine, in a facility under the control of authorities and guarded by security forces to ensure strict compliance of separation from the general population.

An additional 2 persons who were recently recorded as confirmed cases, are being held in isolation. One was a returning national, while the other is a front line health worker who had treated the national.

The latest situation report also lists another 9 persons, for whom tests results are pending.

The new quarantine measures became necessary, according to the Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, because many who had been asked to self quarantine had been breaching the requirements.

“Initially when we were addressing this pandemic, persons were being quarantined at home, but we had problems with persons not taking the personal responsibility and obeying the rules of quarantine,” he said.



“We were getting calls about seeing persons downtown, on the beaches, etc. when they were supposed to be in quarantine and that is one of the reasons why in order to contain the virus, we had to move to strict quarantine, putting persons in a government facility so that we can properly manage these persons,” said Dr. Wilkinson.

Since the virus was officially recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis in March this year, only 17 confirmed cases have been noted, and 15 of these have recovered, and for two and half months, there were no new cases, until the recent ones in July.

Testing and quarantine have therefore become two critical measures to control the local spread, and during the last four months, 725 persons have been tested, with 699 negative results.

The number of those held in quarantine and released over the same period, stands at 972, as of July, 17th 2020.

Wilkinson revealed that though they have been looking at new models for quarantine, “It would be impossible for us to have 50 persons quarantined at home and having to have our security forces stretched in 50 different locations to ensure that these persons stay in quarantine.”



But he added, “We are again looking at the quarantine and looking to see whether or not we can extend the quarantine facilities,” said the Medial Chief of Staff.

There have been concerns expressed by some that the cost of quarantine, though subsidized by government, is difficult to meet, especially for those , who may not be financially positioned to do so.

Local health officials have been lauded for their outstanding work in the fight against COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalization recorded so far, on either St. Kitts or Nevis.

Main photo: Main quarantine center, Ocean Terrace Inn..