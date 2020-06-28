Illegal Haitian Immigrants Captured in St. Kitts & Tested for COVID-19

By Ministry of Health

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On Monday June 22, 2020, the Police apprehended 12 nationals of Haiti in Keys Village and an additional Haitian immigrant was captured on Tuesday June 23, 2020. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Department of Immigration are investigating the circumstances of their arrival.

The public health team of the Ministry of Health (MOH) evaluated all 13 Haitian immigrants and they received their first molecular COVID-19 tests. The Ministry received the 13 laboratory results, which are all negative for coronavirus. The Government is providing accommodations for the immigrants and they are being monitored for COVID-related symptoms.

An official from the Ministry reconfirmed that it is now 70 days since the announcement of the last COVID-19 case in the Federation. The Ministry further confirmed that all of the Federation’s 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered and there are no active cases at present.