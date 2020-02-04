Immigration officials partnering to protect against coronavirus

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2020 (SKNIS): The Immigration Department in St. Kitts and Nevis is working closely with health officials, customs agents and other national stakeholder agencies as well as with regional and international agencies to intently monitor all passengers arriving in the twin-island federation for any cases of the novel coronavirus.

At a press conference on Monday (February 03, 2020), Chief Immigration Officer, Merclyn Hughes, indicated that the assistance from health professionals currently based at the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport has been useful in the monitoring process.

“It is very reassuring to us to know that they are right there and they themselves assist with the screening of passengers. They are not sitting in an office waiting for us to come and knock and say we have a suspicious case. They are right there on the floor so they themselves can observe … and see if there are any passengers they would want us to direct to them,” Ms. Hughes stated.

The chief immigration officer added that, “The partnership is strong and I must commend Dr. [Hazel] Laws [Chief Medical Officer] and all of the doctors and nurses who have been working so closely with Immigration and the Customs [Departments] to ensure that our federation remains safe.”

The Barbados-based Joint Regional Communication Centre also shares information on all passengers with the authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis and other members-states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). This assists with the travel history of passenger arrivals.

Chief Immigration Officer Hughes advised all passengers to continue cooperating with immigration officers and to be truthful when filling out the appropriate section on recent travel on immigration forms.

“No passenger is allowed to leave the Immigration Officer’s Desk unless they have completed that questionnaire,” she indicated.