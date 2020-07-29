In the clear but residents should remain vigilant

Basseterre, Wednesday, 29th July, 2020, (MyVue news.com)- The showers are continuing for now, but the worse is over, as Tropical Cyclone Nine, heads to the the Greater Antilles.

However, the Head of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Abdias Samuel, at a briefing on Wednesday evening, cautioned residents in St. Kitts & Nevis, to remain vigilant, given that heavy rains are still being experienced, though intermittently.

NEMA officials expressed much concern however, that during the course of Wednesday, as the storm was passing, a number of bars and other places engaged in the sale of food and beverage, including alcohol, were observed to be in operation.

The authorities had, since Tuesday night, issued a ‘stay at home’ order, requesting companies and enterprises in the public and private sector, to close their operations while the cyclone made its way across the islands.

Only ‘essential’ workers, (security forces, health, utilities, etc.) were required to work on Wednesday, but from Thursday, all workers are expected to be on the job, as the weather conditions are forecast for improvement, said Chairman of the Mitigation Council, Attorney General, Vincent Byron.

The storm passed south of St. Kitts and Nevis, but heavy rains and gusty winds were still able to cause some problems.

At different times of the day, communities experienced a loss of electricity, cable television services and water, but for the most parts these have been restored.

Reports of fallen electrical poles, poles that were sparking and the overflow of major ghauts, were also reported to MyVue News.com.

General Manager of SKELEC, Jomo Williams reported on Wednesday night that “…in terms of restoration, there are just three areas, that remain affected. On the Sandy Point feeder, (Green Tree, Con Phipps, Half Way Tree) that is expected to be completed by 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Cayon feeder, (Molineux and Mansion), that transformer would need replacing, and that is expected to be done in the morning. And the Frigate Bay feeder, we are about 90% complete and that will be done later tonight.”

Williams said that anyone else, in any other area, experiencing power outages, should contact SKELEC, at 465 2013, or 465 2000, to get in touch with their operators.

However, no major structural damage or injury to persons were reported, as a result of the storm.

Main photo: Cyclone at 8pm (NHC)