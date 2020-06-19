Incoming District Governor pays Courtesy Call on Rotary Club of Liamuiga

By Rotary Club of Liamuigua,

District Governor-elect (DGE) for Rotary District 7030, Mr David Lisle Chase, was the featured guest at the Rotary Club of Liamuiga’s weekly virtual meeting on June 17, 2020. The charter president of the Rotary Club of Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, DGE Lisle will begin his 1 year term as District Governor this July. In a wide-ranging discussion with the Liamuiga Rotarians, as well as members of the Rotaract Club of Nevis, DGE Lisle shared his vision and goals for District 7030.

“The 2020-2021 Rotary Year will be a year for us to embrace challenges and turn them into opportunities to continue to ‘do good in the world’,” noted DGE Lisle. “It will be a year for us to be innovative and creative to ensure our projects and initiatives have the maximum positive impact on our communities.”

District 7030 includes seventeen (17) countries and territories with seventy-two (72) Rotary clubs across the Southern Caribbean, spanning from St. Kitts and Nevis in the North, to Suriname, Guyana and French Guiana in the South, and the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao to the West. With such a diversity of members, DGE Lisle remarked that the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect our countries differently. He challenged the Rotarians to ensure that they support their fellow members and vulnerable communities who may be going through economic and health hardships due to the pandemic.

DGE Lisle highlighted several areas of emphasis he will be focussing on during his term in office, including: peace and conflict prevention, non-communicable diseases, youth development, and environmental protection and preservation. In this regard, Rotary Peace Fellowships will be sought for students, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has been mobilised, and childhood obesity has been targeted for special attention.

DGE Lisle believes that kindness is transformational and he encouraged the Rotarians to continue to exhibit kindness to all, especially as many continue to struggle throughout the pandemic.

On July 1, 2020, the symbolic baton of District 7030 leadership will be passed from Mr Trevor Blake of Saint Kitts and Nevis to Mr D Lisle Chase of Saint Lucia, under the Rotary International 2020-2021 theme: Rotary Opens Opportunies.

Photo: D Lisle Chase and Maggie Chase