NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s merchandise exports shrank by more than a third in May from a year ago, dragged down by a fall in global demand and shipments due to the outbreak of coronavirus, trade ministry data showed on Monday.

Merchandise exports INEXP=ECI were down by 36.47% to $19.05 billion in May, while imports INIMP=ECI were down 51.05% to $22.20 billion, the data showed.

Photo: Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of JNPT in Mumbai