Inflated fraudulent figures by Mingo exposed in recount of Reg 4 ballots

By Guyana Times,

…PPP says “vindicated”

In a graphic comparison of six SOP’s it had released, to the recount figures and the ones declared by Reg 4 RO Clairmont Mingo, the PPP stated that they and the other opposition political parties had been vindicated. The statements by Mimgo shows a consistent inflation of the votes for APNU/AFC.

The latter, also David Granger have accepted these numbers, as has GECOM CEO Keith Lowenfield, and have been clamoring for Granger to be sworn in as President.

One PPP leader said that there can be no doubt now that a grand fraud was attempted on the Guyanese people and democracy. “Res ipsa loquitur – the thing speaks for itself, ” he concluded.