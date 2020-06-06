Int’l community calls for peaceful acceptance of recount results

By Guyana Times,

With the recount of ballots cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections coming to a conclusion, the international community is calling on stakeholders to “peacefully accept the wishes of the Guyanese population”. They say that “as this process concludes, it is important for all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the process.”

Acknowledging “there will be disappointment for those who have lost”, diplomatic representatives for the United States, Canada and the European Union (EU) have called on party leaders to commit to constitutional reform and reconciliation, to ensure every Guyanese, regardless of party affiliation, sees how their Government would work in their best interest.

The sentiments were communicated on Friday in a joint statement issued by Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch for the US Government; British High Commissioner Greg Quinn for the British Government; High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee for the Canadian Government; and Ambassador Fernando Ponz-Canto for the European Union.

According to these plenipotentiary representatives, with the recount process concluded, “those who are elected must take on this responsibility with humility, and demonstrate that they will govern for the benefit of every Guyanese citizen.”

The officials used the occasion to “congratulate those who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to ensuring full transparency in the recount process”.

“We also commend President Granger and the Leader of the Opposition for their support of the recount, and for their clear commitment to abide by the results”, the statement said.

Additionally, the diplomats noted that “as friends of Guyana, we look forward to working with all parties to further support Guyana’s development for the benefit of all its people.”

The joint missive from the representatives of the ABCE countries coincided with an Observer Mission Report submitted by the EU being released to the public. In that document, it was acknowledged that “The 2 March General and Regional Elections took place in a deeply polarised environment.”

According to the EU, legal uncertainty, unregulated political finance, biased state media, and lack of transparency in the administration of elections characterised the pre-election context; but overall, the elections were competitive and contestants could campaign freely.

Voting, counting and the tabulation of results in nine of Guyana’s 10 regions were well managed, according to the observer mission report, but the integrity of the entire electoral process was seriously compromised by the non-transparent and non-credible tabulation of results in the largest and decisive Region Four by senior Guyana Elections Commission officials, “acting in blatant violation of the law and High Court orders issued in this regard.”

That mission, the first to submit a final report on the still-to-be-concluded 2020 General and Regional Elections, has since recommended, among other measures, revamping of the country’s electoral laws in addition to codifying international treaties signed onto into domestic laws.

These include, but are not limited to, Guyana’s electoral and human rights in the context of international treaties that the country has ratified to date.

Additionally, stakeholders were called on to incorporate into law the mandatory publication of all GECOM decisions, regulatory instruments and instructions, as well as all relevant data pertaining to the electoral process.

This because the Commission’s statutory meetings are in fact closed to the public, and there is no systematic publication of adopted decisions, issued instructions, and critical electoral update.

Additionally, the EU called on GECOM to undertake a thorough update of the decade-old register well ahead of the next election cycle, based on inclusive consultations and political consensus.

The bilateral party has also called on stakeholders to harmonise the legal status under which political parties operate, to ensure equal protection and accountability of political stakeholders.

Photo: United States Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch