Investigations continue into accident

Basseterre, Saturday, 13th June, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Police continue to urge road users, especially motorists, to exercise caution when using the public roads, to help reduce accidents.

Just before the COVID-19 caused a shutdown of the country, St. Kitts and Nevis was experiencing an over average number of traffic accidents.

The Coronavirus helped to reduce the incidents, though accidents were still recorded.

With the latest accident on Thursday, 11th June, 2020, Police say that one occurred around 4:00pm, along the island’s main road, in Keys Village.

One person, they said, was seriously injured.

An official police report revealed that the accident involved motor pickup PA 3632 which is owned and was being driven by Otis Stevens of Keys Village, and motorcycle PB 6487, which is owned and was driven by Leshawn Dore of Upper Cayon.

The traffic police is continuing its investigations, but they explain that the circumstances are that both vehicles were traveling from Basseterre towards Cayon.

They added, that While Stevens was in the process of turning right at a junction in Keys Village in the vicinity of the Water Dam, the motorcycle collided with the side of the pickup.

Dore sustained several injuries and was transported to the JNF General Hospital via ambulance.

He is currently warded in critical condition.

Photo: Accident scene