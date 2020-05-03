itelbpo donates millions to fight COVID-19

Jamaica Observer – With the local business process outsourcing (BPO) sector facing increased scrutiny following confirmation that one of its players, Alorica, is the epicentre of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Jamaica, another major player in the sector is making headlines for the opposite reason.

itelbpo stepped up to the plate to help in the fight against COVID-19 with an initiative through its 4Ys Foundation, and has already donated more than $14 million to help finance the ONE LOVE hotline which the Government established at the end of February, in an effort to keep Jamaicans informed and supported while closely tracking the spread of the virus.

The BPO firm has also committed to donating $2 million each week to help in the management of the public health crisis caused by the pandemic.

itelbpo has dedicated a large team of front line contact centre ‘Super Agents’ and several administrative staff in its Montego Bay, St James operation, who are delivering 24 hour, seven days a week inbound phone support to the nation.

The team handles thousands of incoming calls each day from individuals seeking information on several aspects of the virus.

“Some people are really in a panic when they call us, and it’s our responsibility to guide them through the situation, even [in] emergency situations where they feel their life or the life of a loved one is at stake,” said the team’s supervisor Monique Frazer.

“As their supervisor, I am committed to guiding my team to doing their best and showing people that we care,” added Frazer.

The members of itelbpo’s hotline team were previously assigned to a travel account that closed when the tourism industry went on lockdown. As a result, they are well-equipped to offer a warm and caring touch to the many people who call daily.

They have been further trained in answering sensitive calls from civilians, dissecting and prioritising information, as well as transferring critical data to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

According to founding chairman and CEO of itelbpo, Yoni Epstein, through this private and public sector collaboration, his team is able to support the public, even the most vulnerable, at a time of critical need.

“There are many Jamaicans, especially in rural areas, who still do not have access to the Internet and the hotline gives them a channel to receive critical updates and make reports,” said Epstein.

“We feel both a sense of privilege and responsibility in having this opportunity to help Jamaica weather this storm,” added Epstein.

itelbpo launched its 4Ys Foundation in September 2019 to institutionalise the company’s commitment to supporting community endeavours in the area of sports, innovation, education and environment.

Since its launch, the foundation has helped itelbpo as a company, as well as its individual team members, to be responsive and make an immediate and direct impact in times of crisis. Last year, the foundation raised US$60,000 in relief funds for its Bahamas team two weeks after Hurricane Dorian.

Epstein said the ONE LOVE hotline further demonstrates the foundation’s ability to mobilise quickly and utilise its team’s talent and dedication for purpose-led initiatives.

Founded in 2012 in Montego Bay, itelbpo is now a global business and the region’s largest home-grown BPO.

With eight facilities in four countries — Jamaica, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the United States — itelbpo also operates a robust network of US-based work-from-home agents.