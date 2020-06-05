Its all over-election 2020

Basseterre, Friday, 5th June, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Carnival in St. Kitts is hosted annually in December each year but the huge crowds in Basseterre on Friday, 5th June, 2020, must have brought back memories of J’ouvert morning.

But this was no Sugar Mas, it was a General Election, and a serious one at that. The poll had its heated moments.

However, it was a peaceful election, despite the high spirits of supporters who worked hard to bring home victories for their favourite candidates.

It was a poll too close to call, though all candidates were adamant that they were doing well and felt victory was ahead.

For the incumbents, they were trying to secure their second term, while the opposition, which had a 20 year run from 1995-2015, was pulling out all the stops to be returned to office.

Candidates, their agents and advisers could be seen hustling to get their supporters to the polls, as members of a CARICOM observer Mission kept a close watch on the proceedings. They were joined by a local team.

But election 2020 will also be remembered for its missteps, mainly in Constituencies One and Two. When electoral officials reflect on their performance, they are likely to hope that smarter arrangements could have been made at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, SKELEC and at the Kim Collins Stadium.

With an increased voter registration of over 48,000, compared to the over 42,000 in 2015, it was a hectic exercise to mobilize the resources to facilitate what seemed like a high turnout in some constituencies, if not across the nation.

The implementation of Coronavirus regulations for social distancing, also added to the pressure and the long lines, and that led to some of the hiccups. But most of the madness was man-made.

The final situation of the election will be known later this evening when the Supervisor of Elections begin his count, which was originally expected at 8:00pm.

A number of polling stations, especially those at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, on Cayon Street, Kim Collins Stadium, at Bird Rock, and the St. Kitts Electricity Company, (SKELEC), on Central Street were overwhelmed with scores of voters filling the streets.

According to the election regulations, once a voter enters the line at his polling station before the deadline, he must be allowed to exercise his franchise.

It was long wait for many in the hot sun at those locations but they came prepared with water, umbrellas and chairs of their own. Many seemed determined that never mind the arduous task and brief showers, nothing will stop them from voting.

Something seemed to have been driving their desire to vote. Perhaps by early Saturday morning, 6th June, the answer to that mystery will be known. This was more evident in the three constituencies in the city, but mainly Central Basseterre.

Police were forced to close some streets and re-direct the traffic flow to exercise better control of the overflow.

The scene was quite different in the rural parts of St. Kitts, and equally so in Nevis. They were quiet and had only brief moments of a massive influx, largely in the early morning.

The polls are now closed, but at the Kim Collins Stadium, that had to be extended to 7:00pm, due to a late start in the official commencement of voting.

And at the Wesleyan Holiness Church the large crowd kept that station opened close to 8:00pm, while the slow pace all day at the SKELEC building, citizens were still in line to cast their ballots past the 8:00pm hour.

The Wesleyan Holiness station was perhaps the largest in the entire country, with 2,110 voters, in a constituency with a total voter count of 5,418. Some waited for over 3 hours there and similarly at the SKELEC building in Central and Kim Collins Stadium, East Basseterre.

Over in Constituency Number One-East Basseterre, that had 6,002 registered voters, with some 1,945 voters at Kim Collins Stadium alone. That station was very slow to get going, causing much frustration for some voters.

Some left vowing not to return, even though they had not yet cast their ballot. But they mostly returned later when the flow was much slower.

This year again, Constituency Number Eight, with 6,948 and Nevis Nine, with 6,497, along with Constituency One, East Basseterre, with 6,002, that were the largest of the 11 constituencies in the country.

Today’s election had two unique features. It was the first time in 36 years that overseas based voters were not brought home on charters to vote in the election. The country’s borders have been closed to commercial flights since March, due to the Coronavirus.

Secondly, it was the first poll ever to have taken place during a global pandemic.

Theoretically, the border closure should not have prevented citizens from returning home, but if they did, they would have been subjected to a 14 day quarantine, that would have ended after the June 5th poll.

There were 23 candidates from five parties and one Independent.

Now, the public awaits the count from Elvin Bailey, the Supervisor of Elections, who is on his first tour of duty in that position.

Polling station located at Weslyan Holiness Church, Cayon St

Poling station at SKELEC building on Central St, Basseterre

Polling station at Kim Collins Stadium

Keys Community Centre Polling Station

St Johnson Community Centre Polling Station

Basseterre Police Station Polling Station

