It’s Election Day in Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, 5th March, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – The two political parties in Nevis are today, (Thursday, 5th March), engaged in a bi-election to fill the vacant St. Thomas’ seat, left vacant since 1st January, 2020.

The seat, which has always been held by the opposition Nevis Reformation Party, is being contested by NRP’s Cleone Simmonds and the Concerned Citizens Movement’s, (CCM), Keith Scarborough.

Scarborough is a well-known public figure, especially in culture, having been crowned Nevis’ Culturama Monarch on many occasions.

Simmonds, on the other hand is a barrister, who is new to the political scene. Both are said to be residents of Cotton Ground, which one of the main villages in the constituency.

Scarborough also contested the seat three years ago, but then, against former holder, Joseph Parry, who also served until recently, as the Leader of the NRP, and Premier of Nevis for six years, from 2006, to 2013.

Parry, however, retired from active politics on 31st December, 2019, after representing the people of St. Thomas’ since 1992. He also served in the Federal, (St. Kitts & Nevis), Administration of former Prime Minister, Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.

Both parties were engaged in last minute campaigning and public meetings on Wednesday, night, the eve of the election, sharing their vision for the constituency, if successful at the polls.

After the last local election in Nevis, NRP ended up with the lone seat that is now being contested, while CCM secured the remaining four.

The results are expected later on Thursday evening.