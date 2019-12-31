Its Junior Carnival in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, 31st December, 2019, (MyVueNews.com) – The Governor General has declared Tuesday, 31st December, 2019, a public half holiday, to facilitate the staging of the annual Children’s Carnival.

This year, the celebrations will be under the theme, “Fun Land”.

A release from the Carnival Committee confirmed that the parade will commence from 12:00pm, moving off from Wigley Avenue.

They outlined that the route to be followed will start on Boone Street

Along Cayon Street

Right on Church Street

Right on Lower College Street Ghaut

Left on Bay Road

Left on Fort Street

Right on Cayon Street

Right on West Independence Square Street

Right on Bay Road

Right on College Street Ghaut

Right on Liverpool Row

Left on Fort Street

Up Victoria Road

Into Warner Park ending in Netball City

The carnival Committee has also issued a reminder to parents that transportation of the children will begin at 9:00am, with school buses picking up junior Carnival revelers Island wide from Dieppe Bay via Sandy Point and also via Cayon.

They said that persons being dropped off and who are in the Basseterre area are required to be at Dr William Connor Primary School for 10am.

At the end of the parade, parents must collect children at Netball City at 7:00pm, said the committee.