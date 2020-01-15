Jacqueline Williams, first woman third umpire in men’s int’l

By Jamaica Observer,

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jacqueline Williams, a 43-year-old Jamaican will become the first woman to officiate as the third umpire in a men’s international when she takes the field for the first of three Twenty20 Internationals against the visiting Ireland team.

The announcement was made in a press release from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Last year May, Williams became the first woman to be appointed onto the International Cricket Council International Panel of Match Referees, CWI said in the release.

Williams had become the first woman to officiate as third umpire in an ICC men’s tournament in 2016 when she was assigned the Oman versus Nigeria match at the ICC World Cricket League Division Five in Jersey, it added.

“This is a matter of huge honour for me and I am really excited at the prospect of my role as TV umpire in a men’s international match. I have officiated as a third umpire in men’s matches before, but this is for the first time in an international and that too featuring the West Indies. I am thankful to the International Cricket Council and Cricket West Indies for all the help and support over the years and wish that more women take up umpiring in the coming years. Umpiring is a challenging job but one from which I derive utmost satisfaction,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, ICC Senior Manager of Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith congratulated Williams on the achievement.

“Jacqueline is another of our women officials who has come through the system with hard work and determination. I am confident she will do a good job and I wish her all the best for the upcoming series. It is heartening to see that women match officials are ready to move up a notch and it only validates our effort to encourage them and assign them important matches,” Griffith said.