Jahmiel is revamped

By Jamaica Observer,

He first came to prominence thanks to his banger Gain the World in 2015, which signalled that the artiste was one to watch in the local music circles.

Fast-forward five years and Jahmiel has shown with a consistent string of popular music that he was worthy of the accolades which came his way following his breakthrough.

Last Friday, the artiste dropped his EP Revamp, the five-track project which he described as spiritual, emotional, motivational, uplifting, and positive.

“These songs matter yesterday, today and tomorrow. Take Shining, for example. It fits the uprising going on worldwide. People want to see us fall, but in strength and in fighting for justice we rise. I see nothing but God working through them, I see good over evil, we are standing up for each other for a right cause. We are shining as a people,” explained Jahmiel.

Distributed by Hapilos and produced by Jahmiel’s own imprint Patriotz Muzik, as well as Quantanium Records, Revamp, Jahmiel continued, not only speaks to the signs of our time, but will resonate with generations to come.

“From the chanting of Preserve My Life to Life Lessons, I See An Angel, Lights Off and Shining, my co-writer Akiem ‘Bing’ Bingham and I have used social distancing and quarantine to create a diary of the world as we now live it.”

“Revamp is not an end in itself but a means to convey a meaningful message. Music is a universal language that we all understand, it has the power to culturally, morally, and emotionally influence our society, and as the great man himself continues to use his gift, while balancing tracks to inspire, give hope or make you sway and dance, the importance of his lyrics are not lost to the great man himself,” said Jahmiel.

Revamp is currently available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.

Photo: Jahmiel