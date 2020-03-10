Jamaica records first coronavirus case

By Loop New T&T,

Jamaica has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Jamaica’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The patient, a young adult female, arrived on the island from the United Kingdom on March 4 and was placed in isolation after presenting symptoms of COVID-19 in the public health system on March 9, health minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced at a press conference.

“Based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, health professionals suspected COVID-19,” Tufton said.

“A clinical sample was collected and sent to the National Influenza Centre, where laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis today at approximately 11 am,” he added, noting that the patient and family members have been informed.

Tufton said the patient’s infection was travel-related and added that “steps are being taken to prevent the risk of community spread”. Among those measures, he said, are the dispatch of a health team to the home of the patient for assessment and initiation of public health measures; the identification and contact tracing for all possible exposed persons; and a meeting of ministry officials with members of staff at the hospital and the necessary interventions put in place.

The health minister also announced that Jamaica has imposed travel restrictions on an additional three countries – Spain, France and Germany; while travel restrictions remain on China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Iran.

This is a developing story, please check back for further details.