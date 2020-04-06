Jeannie Mai and Jeezy got engaged during romantic ‘quarantine date night’

By Kelby Vera, Daily Mail

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are engaged.

The rapper got down on one knee to propose to The Real hostess back on March 27, according to People.

Though Jeezy, 42, had originally planned to pop the question during a romantic vacation to Vietnam, he had to change plans after they canceled their trip in light of current travel restrictions.

‘Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,’ Mai’s rep revealed.

Since the trip was cancelled, Jeezy – born Jay Wayne Jenkins – came up with a creative way for them to keep exploring.

‘Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor,’ Mai’s rep went on.

Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since around November 2019 but have remained largely private.

The pair didn’t go public until more than a year later when they attended a gala for his non-profit Street Dreamz together in August 2019.

The pair originally met on Jeannie’s talk show and have had a strong connection ever since.

‘We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,’ Mai told People last fall.

‘Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.’

The couple embraced that passion this week by helping seniors struggling to get supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Giving back: Jeannie and Jeezy demonstrated their passion for serving the community when helping seniors struggling to get supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak

In an Instagram photo, Jeannie and Jeezy could be seen sitting on a stoop while wearing masks and surrounded by grocery bags.

Jeannie urged ‘healthy and able’ people to volunteer with her, sharing: ‘If you are healthy, able, and looking for ways to give back, there are many seniors without family and in need of help with groceries.

‘As the most vulnerable population in all of this, we wanted to help the elders living alone and unable to shop in risk of exposure,’ she went on before sharing a phone number where people could connect to help.

Jeannie finished with a message to everyone, writing: ‘Please practice ALL levels of social distancing and safety protocols with whatever you do. We will get thru this.’