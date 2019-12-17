Jelly and guineps: All Miss World wants

BY VERNON DAVIDSON, Jamaica Observer

THE euphoria over Toni-Ann Singh’s victory at the 2019 Miss World pageant has left no doubt in her mind that she will receive a warm Jamaican welcome when she eventually comes home. In fact, the Government has already signalled that it is making plans for an appropriate reception.

But the 23-year-old woman from St Thomas, while appreciative of the intended gesture, revealed that she’s really yearning for just two things when she’s back on Jamaican soil.

“I know that I will be warmly received, but really what I’m excited for is a jelly and some guineps,” Singh, who is still in London where she won the crown on Saturday, told the Jamaica Observer in a phone interview yesterday.

“I’m from St Thomas; I can’t be anything else — a country girl,” she said with a chuckle.

At the same time, Singh, who said she had heard of plans by the Government to invite Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas to Jamaica, is thrilled at the prospect.

“Please do [invite her]. That would be amazing. I would love that; oh, my goodness,” said Singh, who became the fourth Jamaican to be crowned Miss World, the others being Carole Joan Crawford in 1963; Cindy Breakespeare in 1976; and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

Miss Nigeria attracted international attention and warmed Jamaican hearts with her spontaneous celebration on the ExCeL arena stage the minute Singh was named Miss World.

On Sunday, Douglas told the Observer that backstage all the girls were telling Singh that she would win the crown, but Singh could not be convinced.

“Then, when we got on stage and they called her I went like, ‘See, I told you.’ I was so happy for her,” Douglas said.

Since the interview, the tourism ministry announced that Jamaica will be extending invitations to Miss Nigeria and Miss India Suman Rao.

Yesterday, when the Observer asked Singh if she and Douglas had established a bond in the weeks leading up to the coronation, the Jamaican said they were both members of the same team of 27 contestants in the challenge segment.

“Well, we were teammates, and in a lot of the challenges we were so excited for each other. I remember when we had the fitness challenge and she was doing well, we were screaming and making a very big ruckus,” Singh said, adding, “It was a great team. It was an amazing experience.”

“And that’s just the thought for the upcoming year; we’re going to be working together to make changes in our countries, so it’s never about winning or who wears the crown, but about the fact that somebody that we built a bond with and that we got a chance to get to know is successful,” she added.

Two days after her triumph, which has been greeted by many Jamaicans as “the best Christmas present”, Singh admitted that she’s “still trying to process everything”.

However, the new Miss World, who graduated from Florida State University with a degree in psychology and women’s studies, is very clear about some of what she wants to achieve during her one-year reign and beyond.

“The biggest thing is about sustainability, and I’m sure people will get tired of me saying that, but when you make a change in someone’s life or when you go to a country and you work on a project, you want to make sure that that works and lasts for generations,” she said. “You want to make sure if you help a mother, that her children’s lives are changed forever and her grandchildren’s lives are changed forever. So really, my biggest focus is that whatever we do, however we support other projects around the world, we make sure there’s a way that it’s sustainable.”

Locally, she said she has been working with the Ministry of Culture and the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation.

“I’m very big on that, because both my grandmothers had children as teenagers and they stressed to their children the importance of education and gave them the chance to break the cycle, so I’m actually about breaking that cycle,” Singh said, noting that teenage pregnancy is a problem in the Caribbean.

Her drive, she explained, is to help teenagers expand their capabilities, as “they have capabilities without opportunities”.

“So that’s what I have been doing and I intend to continue to go into the centres and work with those girls,” she said.

Asked for a response to the celebrations in St Thomas after her victory, Singh said: “I saw some videos of people out there with dem pot cover, oh gosh, it made me emotional, because I don’t think I can put into words where I come from and have people understand what it means to my community.”