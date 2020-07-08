June 5 General Election: Dr Harris had support of the majority of Representatives says GG

By Peter Ngunjiri, PLP PR Media Inc.) — Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, has hailed the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for successfully holding the June 5, 2020 General Election under Covid-19 protocols and said that in his deliberate judgement he had determined that Dr the Hon Timothy Harris had the support of the majority of Representatives.

The Governor General made the remarks on Wednesday July 8, while he delivered Throne Speech 2020 under the theme ‘Roadmap to a Stronger, Safer Future’ during the ceremonial opening of Parliament, which was held at the Royal Ballroom of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, in Frigate Bay.

“The results of the June 5, 2020 General Election reflect that out of the eleven Electoral Districts, Team Unity received the majority, having increased its number of Representatives in the last Parliament from seven to nine seats,” said the Governor General.

He further stated: “On Sunday, the June 7, 2020, I invited Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, who in my own deliberate judgment had the support of the majority of Representatives, to be Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and to form my Government, the Executive which I oversee.”

In his opening remarks, His Excellency the Governor General observed that his Team Unity Government stood at the threshold of a new, historic era that is destined to usher into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis a period of rebirth, resilience, renewal and recommitment designed to give the people a Stronger, Safer Future which they so deserve.

He noted that at this particular moment in World history when every single continent, nation, city state, town and village has had to contend with the cataclysmic shift in terms of their collective way of life, the decimation of economies, the considerable loss of lives and the countless infections brought about by the novel coronavirus – now dunned the COVID-19 pandemic – the tiny Federation has stood tall in weathering the storms virtually unscathed.

The Governor General said: “For this, we give The Almighty all the glory and honour for bringing us this far by faith and favour.”

“Our very own election campaigning, the conduct of our General Election on June 5, 2020, and the inauguration of the new Government were done under rather unusual conditions in compliance of COVID-19 rules and protocols,” said Sir Tapley Seaton. “Today’s opening of the new Parliamentary Session demonstrates adherence to our ongoing COVID-19 protocols, given the need to observe proper social distancing – which the confines of our Parliamentary Chambers cannot accommodate.”

He explained it was the reason persons were meeting at St. Kitts Marriott Resort for the ceremonial opening of Parliament and on behalf of his Government he sincerely apologised to the public, family, friends, well-wishers, dignitaries and other specially invited guests for any inconvenience that the untraditional venue change may have caused.

“Today, as we start the National Assembly, we swear in the Representatives and Senators who will sit in the Parliament to make the laws which will govern our people,” said the Governor General. “There will be twelve members on the Government Benches: nine elected Representatives and three nominated Senators, and three members on the Opposition Benches, two elected Representatives and one nominated Senator.”

The Government Beaches had the full complement of members and all were sworn in led by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards. The others were the Hon Mark Brantley, the Hon Eugene Hamilton, the Hon Lindsay Grant, the Hon Jonel Powell, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, the Hon Eric Evelyn, the Hon Alexis Jeffers, Senator Vincent Byron Jr., Senator Wendy Phipps, and Senator Dr Bernicia Nisbett.

However, the Opposition Benches were empty as the two elected Representatives did not show up for the ceremonial opening of Parliament.

Main photo: Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris being sworn in as a member of the National Assembly