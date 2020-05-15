Junior Reid lends a hand

By Howard Campbell, Jamaica Observer,

Singer Junior Reid has reached out to families and individuals struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the veteran artiste donated care packages in sections of the Corporte Area.

Reid, best known for songs like One Blood and Foreign Mind, explained to the Jamaica Observer that in any period of uncertainty, benevolence is critical.

“Wi haffi help di people, ’cause without dem there would be no Junior Reid or JR Productions. Yuh haffi help people who help build yuh,” he said.

Reid made donations to families in Lindsay Crescent, Red Hills Road, Cassia Park, and his hometown of Waterhouse.

The over 300 packages contain rice, flour, tinned products and hand sanitiser.

Since the COVID-19 intensified in April, several major companies have either laid off workers or cut salaries to face its crippling downturn.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that over 500 people in Jamaica have tested positive for the disease.

Photo: Junior Reid (BBC)