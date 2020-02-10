Juveniles charged for Warner Park break-ins

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2020 (RSCNPF): Two juveniles were recently held for the offences of Building Break-In and Larceny, as well as Building Break-In in relation to two incidents at the Warner Park.

The offences occurred sometime between February 05 and 06 in the first instance and on February 07 in the second. In the first incident, a number of items were stolen from a locker room which was being used by the Barbados Cricket Team at the time. Several of those items have since been recovered by the Officers investigating the case. The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents pending their appearance before the Child Justice Committee.