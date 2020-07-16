Kanye West Files New Federal Election Documents for 2020 Presidential Run

By TMZ,

Kanye West is full steam ahead in his 2020 Presidential run … he just filed a second set of documents Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.

Ye’s latest filing is called a Statement of Candidacy, which shows he’s raised or spent more than $5,000 in campaign-related expenses. That elevates him to candidacy status under the federal campaign law.

Kanye, of course, lists his party as BDY — Birthday Party is now abbreviated. He designates the name of his political committee, “Kanye 2020.”

He also lists his residence as Cody, Wyoming, where he and Kim just bought a massive property.

This is the second — and more important set of docs — that Kanye has filed with the FEC. He filed his first set Wednesday — a Statement of Organization for the campaign, declaring the Kanye 2020 committee will serve as the Principal Campaign Committee.

It’s interesting … some media outlets are saying Kanye is not running, but we’ve been told otherwise, and the documents underscore that. The latest was filed Thursday morning at 12:34 AM ET.

Kanye also filed legal docs qualifying him to get on the ballot in Oklahoma, however, he missed the Wednesday deadline in the battleground state of Florida.

As we reported, a market research company conducted a poll showing Kanye capturing 2% of the national vote. He ain’t gonna win, but he could be a spoiler in a close election. The question — who would he help, and who would he hurt?

Main photo: Kanye West along with his application