Kelvin Charles resigns as Chief Secretary

STORY BY CAMILLE McEACHNIE, Trinidad and Tobago Guardian

Kelvin Charles has resigned, as promised, from the post of Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.

Charles promised to resign after he lost the post of head of the People’s National Movement Tobago Council in the party’s internal elections in January.

In a statement from the Office of the Chief Secretary, Charles announced that he demits office.

Here is the full statement.

CHIEF SECRETARY KELVIN CHARLES HAS DEMITTED OFFICE

(Smithfield, Tobago, April 30, 2020): The Office of the Chief Secretary, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) advises the population of Tobago and by extension Trinidad, that the Honourable Kelvin Charles has demitted office as Chief Secretary of the THA, in keeping with his promise to leave office at the end of April 2020.

Mr. Charles says,

“It was a pleasure serving the people of Tobago over the last three (3) years. My journey was filled with many exhilarating moments as well as some challenging times but this indeed is the balance of life. I met some remarkable people along the way and I give God thanks for all of them. I specially thank those with whom I worked closely, especially those who supported my vision and contributed to the strides that Tobago was able to make in three (3) years. Your hard work and commitment to the progress of the island did not go unnoticed.

As I leave office, I would like to sincerely thank the people of Tobago for placing their confidence in me and entrusting the leadership of this great island in my hands. The time has now come for me to hand over the reins. As I leave, it is my wish that Tobago continues on the path of unprecedented growth, as is evident over the last three years. It is also my sincere hope that this growth will encompass every sphere of the island: physical, economic, cultural and more so the growth and development of our most important resource – you the people. I would also like to encourage all of us to hold dear to our hearts, the attributes that traditionally characterized the people of Tobago – integrity, morality, honesty and industriousness. Let us never forget the foundation laid by our fore parents. We must also endeavour to pride ourselves on positivity and patriotism, for without such, we will struggle to put country before self and essentially deprive ourselves of the glory that we are capable of achieving as an island and Nation.

On behalf of my family and myself, I sincerely thank you Tobago for your love and support shown. May God continue to bless and protect our strip of paradise.”

The Office of the Chief Secretary thanks Mr. Charles for his service and extends best wishes to him and his family on their continued journey.