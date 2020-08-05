Kittitian Entrepreneur Transforming Restaurant Industry in St. Kitts-Nevis: The Nuwaay to Dine Out

August 3rd, 2020 (Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis) — Food Connects Humanity. This powerful mantra functioned as a source of inspiration for Nuwaay.com founder, Javier Galloway of St. Kitts when he decided to launch a new platform to connect restaurants with the culinary views and personal ratings of their guests. While on a road trip throughout Europe, Javier realised the stark absence of an avenue for him to share and compare his food experiences with others worldwide on a dedicated platform. Hence, he pioneered one himself.

Currently a student at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK, Javier has been able to partner with restaurants and eateries there. Having had to return to St. Kitts-Nevis during the CoVID19 pandemic, Javier has seized the opportunity to launch Nuwaay in the federation.

In short order, his creation has been warmly Javier Galloway, Founder of Nuwaay welcomed by proprietors across the country such as Spice Mill, Sunshine’s Beach Bar and Restaurant, Marshall’s Restaurant, Vibes Beach Bar and Grill and many others.

Nuwaay stands out from other review platforms as it allows patrons to review each culinary creation at a restaurant with a great degree of specificity: aroma, presentation, and mouthwatering flavours, just to name a few.

Javier hopes to foster an environment where local restaurants, village eateries, and chefs are given real-time feedback about the intricacies of their culinary creations. He believes that these culinary experiences shared on a globally accessible platform will also give potential guests and visitors the ability to “eat with their eyes” before experiencing the actual taste of the dishes. Javier also intends to launch the Nuwaay app in the near future.

With Food Connect[ing] Humanity, it’s definitely a new day and here’s the Nuwaay to dine out.

Main photo: Javier Galloway, Founder of Nuwaay