Knight Riders manager unfazed by possibility of CPL playing to empty stadia

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Safety, not sport, must be the most important factor if the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) comes off as planned later this year, says Colin Borde.

And as such, the Trinbago Knight Riders(TKR) manager believes even though playing to empty stadia was not ideal, the franchise would make the necessary adjustments to any protocols implemented to protect the health and safety of all those involved in the showpiece.

“The team has always enjoyed great support from its fans,” Borde told NewsDay here.

“We would prefer a packed stadium but if it is that social distancing is the order of the day then we fully understand and are prepared to follow all the protocols.

“There are so many logistical variables to playing [but] safety [comes] first. Sport is big business but it’s still a sport. Lives come first.”

Even though organisers are pressing ahead with the staging of the CPL, doubt still surrounds the scheduled August 19 to September 26 window due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Already, the virus has forced the cessation of all cricket worldwide, and with the spread showing little sign of abating, the future of several tournaments carded for later in the year also seem under threat.

To ensure the tournament comes off, organisers have flirted with the idea of enforcing social distancing protocols at stadiums, reducing the number of venues used and also excluding overseas professionals.

Travel is expected to be an issue, especially since many countries are under strict lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Borde, a former Trinidad and Tobago Red Force manager, said domestic players could provide quality entertainment for fans if travel was restricted for overseas pros.

“If circumstances dictate that we play with locals only, the skill levels are high enough to entertain any crowd on the planet,” he argued.

“Each CPL we see the regional talent shining. Overseas players bring a different approach to the game and encourage wider global viewership and we welcome the different philosophies and approaches to play that accompany foreign players and staff.”

Last season, TKR featured overseas names like New Zealand batsman Colin Munro, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna and United States fast bowler Ali Khan.

However, the franchise also boasted the finest array of local talent available with Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Lendl Simmons all lining up together.

Borde said TKR were already negotiating the arrival of foreign stars for the new season.

“We have our eyes on a few foreign players that we would like to have as part of the family and conversations are being had,” he said.

The novel coronavirus has already resulted some 3.6 million infections worldwide and 251,000 deaths.