Koffee Brings Summer Vibes In New Video For ‘Lockdown’ With Popcaan, Skillibeng And More

By Claudine Baugh, Dancehall Mag,

The Grammy Kid does it again; Koffee evokes some epic vibes in her latest single Lockdown that she debuted today. It’s summertime under corona lockdown but the Reggae singer has ‘got you,’ lacing the track in quarantine bells with the intrigue of a love situation while giving off sweet flows and nice island vibes.

With hip pulsating beats, Koffee is confident and bold as she seeks out her love. “A nuh false start mek you and di boss par. I know you’re feeling me, you know I’m feeling you,” she sings. Then in a stirring inquiry she asks, “Aye fancy, how yuh heart stay, it nah no vacancy?”

Turns out, it was just a rhetorical questions, “Last time see yuh pon FaceTime, chatting up di place bout you nuh want relationship. Me a go put you pon lock down, put yuh body pon lockdown … mmm,” she assertively sings. Koffee continues to tell her love that she’s already invested, so “nuh bodda deal wid di bagga long talking,” she just wants to plan a future filled with joy rides to anywhere her love wants to go … after quarantine that is.

Skillibeng and Koffee

Directed by Yannick Reid, Habibi and Koffee herself, the star-studded music video is sheer love and just loads of fun. Koffee starts the day in her chic oversized crib overlooking the city. She voices some music, cooks a pot of soup and heads out. But before she cruises off to the countryside; the miniature 5ft tall music icon pulls up in her ‘fast car’ to meet up with her parries, Popcaan, Skillibeng, Dre Island, Dane Ray and a few others.

True to form the Unruly Boss Poppy initiates the festivities, breaking-down some dance moves and getting everyone riled up for what turns out to be a mini street dance in the middle of the afternoon.

After, they’ve had enough laughs, Dane Ray drives shotgun while two girls huddle on the backseat of Koffee’s sleek convertible Range Rover Evogue to set out on a picturesque journey to Portland. At the parish notoriously known for its volcanic formed black sand beaches, the gang indulges in a picnic overflowing with drinks by the seaside to then chill out and lay wait sundown.

Watch the full-length visuals for Koffee’s new single Lockdown here –

Main photo: Koffee