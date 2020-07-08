Labour explains why it boycotted opening of Parliament

Basseterre, 8th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- After being absent from Wednesday’s opening of the new session of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, the opposition Labour Party has issued a statement to justify its actions to boycott the meeting.

“This decision was taken after thoughtful and careful deliberation based on the assessment of the massive malpractices that tarnished the political environment of the June 5, 2020 General Election, which in our view, was neither free, fair nor just,” said the party in its statement.

But they added, “However, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party remains unswervingly committed to representing the people’s concerns, desires and aspirations throughout the Federation.”

After the election of 5th June, this year, the party captured 2 of the 11 seats, but a few weeks after they filed petitions in the High Court in Basseterre, challenging the validity of the results in the six other constituencies they contested and lost in St. Kitts.

Their release began, “St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Boycotts Opening of the National Assembly”

It continued, “As people of conscience, the leadership of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has taken the decision not to attend the official Opening of the National Assembly that is set to take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.”

MyVue News.com is not aware if this decision was communicated to the Speaker or Clerk of the Assembly, before the start of today’s sitting, but at no point was it revealed during the meeting, that the opposition members, would not be attending.

Instead there were awkward stares across to the empty chairs, that were reserved for the opposition.

This however, is not the first such boycott, because similarly, in 2015, after the General Election of that year, the Labour Party also boycotted the opening of the Assembly.

In that instance, five years ago, (2015), the Labour Party explained then, there were “very troubling developments”.

These, they said, included, “arrogance and height of disrespect which this Government is showing for our Parliamentary traditions”; the closure of the Electoral Office on Central Street, Basseterre, without an acceptable explanation; and “rampant sacking of public servants by this Government without due authority”.

Fast forward to 2020, and while advancing their rationale for today’s boycott, the party said that the elected Representatives of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party “refuse to be complicit in sanctioning a system of apparent election-rigging and voter suppression that has been established, promoted and protected by the illegitimate Harris-led coalition regime.”

“In the face of the rampant corruption, massive fraud, widespread irregularities and allegations of bribery, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party intends to send a strong message that “Democracy Matters” and we will not stand by and allow such practices to become the norm in our voting and election processes here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” they stated.

“We have filed a lawsuit based on six petitions that have been put forward challenging the return results of Constituency Numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 with a clear view to trigger fresh elections so that the true will of the people can be determined,” they further explained.

We insist that the conduct of the June 5th General Election represented a miscarriage of justice and democracy.

While closing its statement, the Labour Party revealed, “The leadership of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party therefore will not attend this ceremony that will mark the beginning of the reign of an oppressive and illegitimate regime. The SKNLP will not rest until the will of the people prevails and democracy is restored to our blessed Federation.”

