Labour landscape improved

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2019 (SKNIS): The Annual National Conference on Labour, first instituted by the Ministry of Labour in November 2017, has been extremely successful in maintaining and improving harmonious industrial relations in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The conference brings together a wide cross-section of stakeholders representing employers, workers, and the government to discuss labour-related matters. Officials from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and other civic institutions also participate in the interactive forum.

Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Vance Amory, said that the positive reviews on the conferences over the years have strengthened his resolve to continue hosting future events.

“I want to say to the permanent secretary and the staff of the Ministry and the Department of Labour, that these are things that we have to continue to engage in to elevate our workers and our employers,” Honourable Amory stated on Wednesday (December 18, 2019) during the debate on the 2020 Budget.

The senior minister added that respectful and courteous relationship between employers and their staff is key to the success of companies.

“Some of them [employers] disrespect their workers so they want to abuse their workers and we are saying to them that you cannot seek to abuse your workers and expect the best out of them,” Honourable Amory stated. “Likewise, workers have to know that they must have regard and respect for their jobs and for the persons who provide employment for them.”

That respect must also extend to customers who keep businesses afloat when purchasing goods or hiring services.

Senior Minister Amory noted that the Ministry of Labour will continue to be impartial and remain proactive in keeping industrial peace.

“We are not waiting for people to come with complaints. That’s not our function. Our function is to guide the process for a much healthier and much more harmonious work environment,” he stated.

The Ministry of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs was provided with $1.9 million in 2020 for Recurrent Expenditure and $1.5 million for Capital Expenditure in 2020.