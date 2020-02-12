Labour Minister commends Sun Island Clothes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 11, 2020 (SKNIS): The link between a harmonious workplace – where employers and employees coexist peacefully – and the success of a company were highlighted by Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Vance Amory, on Monday (February 10, 2020) during a tour of manufacturing companies and construction sites by the Cabinet.

Following a walkthrough of Sun Island Clothes Ltd., Senior Minister Amory commended the atmosphere that he observed at the garment factory that has been in operation since 1972. He also noted the high quality of work exhibited by the skilled employees that has cemented Sun Island Clothes’ reputation as a top producer in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Honourable Amory said, “We expect that you will continue to uphold that good quality and that you will continue to work in the spirit of ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be a prosperous place and we trust that you and we will all benefit from the effort which the Team Unity Government is making to ensure that there are peace and prosperity here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris assured the workers that they have a friend in government. He noted that the prosperity agenda will continue to positively transform the lives of all citizens.