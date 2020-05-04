Labour Party engages in wreath-laying Monday

Basseterre, St.Kitts, Monday, 4th May, 2020 (MyVueNews.com) Despite the challenges being faced by the Coronavirus, members of the opposition Labour Party in St. Kitts & Nevis, were able this weekend to engage in their annual wreath-laying ceremony for their former political and trade union comrades.

It is a ritual in which they have been engaged for decades and it has become a critical part of their Labour Day activities.

But this year was different. Given the COVID-19 global pandemic, the country has been placed under both partial and 24 lockdowns at different intervals, since March

However, given that today, Monday, 4th May, 2020 is one of the days for the 24 hour curfew, special permission was granted by the police for the activity.

Our sources indicate that the Party was allowed a limited number of persons and an operational period between 8:00am-12:00 Noon.

Most of the Labour candidates, were seen involved with other party supporters, visiting the graves of their former colleagues, including former Premiers, Robert Bradshaw, Lee L Moore and Paul Southwell. Other graves visited were those of former governor, Probyn Inniss, former Governor General, Cuthbert Sebastian.

But also heard and seen during one of the radio/Facebook broadcasts, for the wreath-laying ceremonies, was Ambassador Sam Condor.

Condor, had broken ranks with Douglas and his Labour Party, a few years before the last elections in 2015. He had joined ranks with Dr. Timothy Harris, whom Douglas had dismissed from his Cabinet and subsequently the party.

However, when the elections were held in 2015, Harris became Prime Minister, after he forged an alliance with the then main opposition party, People’s Action Movement, PAM and the Concerned Citizens Movement in Nevis.

While Harris was appointed PM, Condor became the country’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

The relationship between Condor and Harris deteriorated and seems now to have taken on a new level that is being closely watched by political pundits in St. Kitts.

But images of Douglas and Condor have been witnessed in the past couple years, as many speculated whether the two were reconciling their past differences.

However, the symbolism of Condor with Douglas, engaged in the Labour Day wreath-laying, must be significant, especially with elections expected in coming weeks or months.

The parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis is due to end it’s term on or about 15th May. The polls thereafter must be held within 90 days, but many predict a late June or early July.

File Photo: Previous year of wreath-laying