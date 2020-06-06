Landslide for Team Unity

Basseterre, Saturday, 6th June, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The incumbent Team Unity coalition has secured a resounding victory at the polls in St. Kitts & Nevis, following the General Elections of Friday, 5th June,2020.

Many had predicted a much closer race but the electorate had its own ideas and decided to increase the government’s mandate with a higher seat count in the National Assembly.

In Nevis, it was a clean sweep for the Concerned Citizens Movement, CCM, picking up the three seats on that island, to bring to the Team Unity partnership.

When the 2015 poll was held CCM ended with two seats, while the third was won by NRP.

But this has turned around in 2020, with NRP’s Patrice Nisbett failing to hold off CCM’s Alexis Jeffers.

Patrice Nisbett had been in the federal parliament for some 20 years.

Other winners for CCM were Mark Brantley against Dr Daly and Eric Evelyn, over Bijon Hanley.

Back in St. Kitts, there were easy victories for Dr. Denzil Douglas, Shawn Richards and Lindsay Grant.

Douglas of the SKN Labour Party won over PLP’s Kevin Williams, while Grant defeated Steve Wrensford of SKN Labour and Dr. Timothy Harris had his triumph over SKN Labour’s Leon Nelson-Natta.

The biggest upsets in St. Kitts were those of PAM’s Jonel Powell, over SKN Labour’s Marcella Liburd and newcomer Akila Nisbett of PLP over SKN Labour’s incumbent Konris Maynard.

Liburd won the seat in 2010 against Roy Flemming by 431 but only managed a small victory of 98 against Powell, who replaced Flemming five years ago.

The results between Eugene Hamilton of PAM and Labour’s Dr. Drew were still outstanding at the time of filing this report.

The same was the case between PAM’s Ian Patches Liburd and newcomer from Labour, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

More details will be provided later today.

Already the coalition partners of PAM, CCM and PLP have been in celebratory mode with spontaneous Street dancing and victory motorcades.

Photo: SKELEC polling station in Constituency #2