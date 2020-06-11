The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the full-time post for a Lecturer Health Sciences.



Applicants should have a minimum of a Master’s Degree in Nursing or Nursing Education; have a current, active, nursing license (or is eligible to be licensed) to practice in St. Kitts and Nevis; and have a minimum of three years experience as a registered or advanced nurse practitioner.



A letter of application along with a curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic certificates, transcripts and other relevant documents and two references should be sent to: The Chairman of the Board, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, P.O. Box 268. Burdon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts.



Applications must be received on or before Tuesday, June 30, 2020.